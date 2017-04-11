Ardis Gilbert, 95, of Berne, passed away April 9, 2017, at Swiss Village in Berne.

Ardis was born in Wells County on July 6, 1921, to the late Walter and Lela Johnson Brintzenhofe. On Feb. 17, 1945, Ardis married Ermal L. Gilbert; he preceded her in death Nov. 26, 1994.

Ardis was a member of the former Decatur Wesleyan Church. She was a member and past president of Happy Homemakers and a member of the Decatur Wesleyan Church Missionary Society.

Ardis is survived by a son, John (Gwen) Gilbert of Decatur; two daughters, Janis (Jim) Biberstein of Geneva and Jean “Hoody” Gilbert of Austin, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Sue Gilbert of Decatur; six grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, James A. “Jim” Gilbert on Aug. 7, 2013; two sisters, Helen Gilbert and Pauline Haggard; and a great-granddaughter, Katelyn Gilbert in 2007.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, and also one hour prior to the service at Haggard-Sefton & Hirschy Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 13, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Chris Thurow officiating. Burial will be in Decatur Cemetery.

Memorials are to ACCF Katelyn Gilbert Scholarship.

