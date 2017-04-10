Home Opinions A fledgling governor more methodical than lucky A fledgling governor more methodical than luckyApril 10, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES OpinionsA no-show in November, he’ll do his celebrating tonight State / NationalKarma, precedent and the nuclear option State / NationalOur national scourge of misinformation OpinionsShoo, fly, don’t bother me OpinionsThe power of the ballot box OpinionsThinking about Pence and O’Reilly