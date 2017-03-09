Vivian “Jean” Thompson, 82, of rural Van Buren, died Monday, March 6, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born Nov. 15, 1934, in Miami County. She married Howard D. Thompson June 7, 1953, in Huntington County; he preceded her in death.

She is survived by a daughter, Jane Spears of Van Buren; a son, Mark (Annette) Thompson of Warren; and a brother, George (Linda) Ralston of Van Buren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Lois Guyre Ralston; a son, Steve Thompson; and two brothers, Thurman Ralston Jr. and Harley “Ike” Ralston.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory in Marion.

Online condolences at: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com