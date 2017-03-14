Trent M. Patterson, 76, of Bluffton, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Mary Beth Haecker Patterson of Bluffton, his sons Marcus (Mira) Patterson of Boston and Ryan (Kelli) Patterson of Chicago; grandchildren Sam, Kate, Lav and Lucy.

Trent was born in Kendallville March 10, 1941, to Kenneth and Geraldine Swihart Patterson, both of whom are deceased. A sister, Nancy Collins Stagg, also preceded him in death.

Trent attended Indiana University in Bloomington where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He graduated in 1963 with a B.S. degree from the Indiana University School of Business. He then entered and graduated from the Indiana University School of Law. While in law school, Trent worked as a law clerk in the Indiana Attorney General’s Office and received a Ford Foundation Grant to work for the Indiana legislature.

After law school, he was invited to join the Bluffton law firm of Gallivan and Hamilton, which later became Gallivan, Hamilton, Seese and Patterson. Before he closed the law firm in 2012, he served as attorney for the Wells County Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals for 10 years, the Board of Commissioners of Wells County for 24 years, the Wells County Drainage Board for 23 years, and the Wells County Public Library for 23 years. Trent also served two terms as president of the Parlor City Country Club.

Trent received several awards over the years from the Volunteer Lawyer Program, which provides free legal services to the indigent who need free legal services. This work culminated with him receiving in 2013 the first Lifetime Achievement Award ever given by the group. After closing his office, he became Of Counsel with the Edris, Brown, Johnson, & Brown-Stohler until his passing.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bluffton. Rev. Msgr. Pius N. llechukwu will celebrate the mass. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, and for one hour prior to the service at the church. A rosary service will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers memorials made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wells County Food Bank or Wells County Foundation.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com