Home Lifestyle Time to take a devotional break: Crockpot vs. microwave faith Time to take a devotional break: Crockpot vs. microwave faithMarch 4, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber.Leave a Reply Click here to cancel reply.You must be logged in to post a comment. RELATED ARTICLES LifestyleSpeedy runner attracts attention Lifestyle“Hooverville” begins at the Pulse Opera House this weekend NorwellNorwell High School Intern Student Spotlight; Amber Nelson LifestylePets are considered family for the Yoders LifestyleWhat’s Up!: 3-2-17 LifestyleTeen Dating