Sandra A. Houlihan, born February 19, 1939, began her Heavenly walk with God Monday, March 13, 2017.

Awaiting her were her parents George E. and Mary Ellen (Somers) Glass, and her son, Scott W. Marquardt. She now awaits her husband, Robert A. Houlihan; son, Mahlon L. Houlihan; daughter, Rachel (David Kinnee) McNeely; her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; countless cousins and even more very dear friends.

Her deep faith and her love of family, teaching and playing piano and organ, quilting, public service on the Allen County Council, and genealogy work are but a few of the ways she will be fondly remembered.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Waynedale Baptist Church, 633 Lower Huntington Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 17, at the church. Burial will be in Poe Williamsport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Waynedale Baptist Church or Visiting Nurse.

Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home of Funerals, Fort Wayne is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.