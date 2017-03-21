Samuel J. Altman, 58, of Montpelier, died Monday, March 20, 2017, at his home.

He was born March 9, 1959, in Monticello. He married Lucrethia Castillo Altman Nov. 30, 2002, in Hartford City; she survives in Montpelier.

He is survived by his father, Francis D. Altman of Patton; three daughters, Crystal L. (Freddy) Sepulveda of Monticello, Melinda J. (Jack) Bower of Frankfort, and Adjalena J. Altman of Montpelier; a sister, Nancy Altman of Attica; and two brothers, Fred Altman of Tampa, Fla., and Michael Altman of Indianapolis.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gusta Willoughby Altman.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

