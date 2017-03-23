Home News Police Notebook: 3-23-17 Police Notebook: 3-23-17March 23, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureWells County’s growing — but not by much Big Grid FeatureCounty schools mull Pre-K plans Big Grid FeatureMarkle VFW closing its doors NewsNew ministry planned for AFH building NewsIn and out of town NewsVietnam Veterans Day is Saturday