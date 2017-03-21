Home News Police Notebook: 3-21-17 Police Notebook: 3-21-17March 21, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureBuying a house? Study says look at Wells County Big Grid FeatureNot too visible NewsHazMat Day, Shred Day dates confirmed NewsBluffton Legion post will mark its 98th anniversary Saturday NewsHistoric county documents may be saved and archived NewsWells Court Docket: 3-21-17