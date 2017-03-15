Philip C. Starkey, 62, of Bluffton, passed away with laughter and joy with family by his side Sunday, March 12, 2017.

He was born Oct. 25, 1954, in Janesville, Wisc., to Vilas F. and Avis J. Zitzner Starkey; his parents preceded him in death. He married Nola Floen in Janesville Aug. 26, 1978; she survives.

He graduated from Parker High School in Janesville, Wisc. He was a member of Life Community Church and U.A.W. Local 2209. After 33 years with General Motors, he retired in 2008. He was a bus driver for Markle Health and Rehabilitation until his death.

He loved to travel, play golf and was a project manager for his children’s and grandchildren’s hobbies. He also loved basketball and the Wisconsin Badgers, but most of all he loved his family, his grandchildren and his “Honey.”

Survivors include his daughters, Lisa (Nate) Heckman, Rebecca (Bart) Miner, and Rachael (Adam) King, all of Bluffton; a brother, Paul (Ann) Starkey of Ossian; sisters, Donna (Mark) Steinke of Janesville and Edna (Christopher) Dodge of Janesville; and 12 grandchildren, Austin and Caleb Shepherd, Dylan and ShiAnn Heckman, Philip Pearson, Cayler, Avah, Parkar and Cruz Miner, Brodhi Church, and Nohlan and Mhaxon King.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Debra Keller, who also died March 12, 2017, in Port Charlotte, Fla.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Life Community Church. Calling hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International & Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home.

(The above obituary is being re-published to provide corrected information)