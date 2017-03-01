Home Big Grid Feature Pedestrian hit Pedestrian hitMarch 1, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureFire truck access could lead to parking restrictions NewsISTEP+ is underway, despite a small glitch NewsBluffton council OKs 3 firms’ compliance forms NewsHoldman: Still a ways to go NewsPolice Notebook: 3-1-17 Big Grid FeatureRaiders’ season comes to an end