Pauline Williams, 100, of Montpelier, died Thursday, March 2, 2017, at IU Health Blackford Hospital in Hartford City.

She was born Jan. 31, 1917, in Hyden, Ky.

She is survived by two daughters, Marcella Jenkins of Pineville, Ky., and Barbara Thompson of Montpelier; a son, Elwood Williams of Jamestown, Tenn.; a brother, Beldon Cornett of Owensboro, Ky.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilson and Margaret Vanover Cornett; her husband, Hobart Williams; two sons, Glen Williams and Jerry Williams; a daughter, Glenna Penrod; a brother, Logan Cornett; and a sister, Irene Hayden.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Locust Grove Cemetery in Keavy, Ky.

