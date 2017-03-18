Pamela “Pam” Bragg, 48, of Bluffton, passed away at 5:56 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2017, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She was born in Bradenton, Fla., on April 29, 1968, to Floyd M. and Ildren L. Ivey Taylor.

A graduate of Bradenton Florida Christian High School, she later worked for 20 years as a CNA at Signature Health Care in Bluffton.

Pam enjoyed camping and fishing, loved her grandchildren and was very dedicated to her work and residence at Signature Health Care.

She is survived by a companion, Micheal A. Perry of Bluffton; a son, Kyle Ingram of Bluffton; her stepmother, Theresa C. Taylor of Bradenton, Fla.; five brothers, Robert Ingram of Virginia and Micheal, Leland, Brian and Jesse Taylor, all of Manatee County, Fla.; a sister, Anne Kufro of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Rodney Ingram; and a sister, Linda Hilton.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 20, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. No service is planned. Burial will be at Manasota Memorial Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Preferred memorials to Signature Health Care.

