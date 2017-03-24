Norma L. Kline Alberson Bosworth, 89, of Ridgeville, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at her son’s residence in Bluffton.

She was born on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 1927, in Huntington County. Prior to moving to Ridgeville, Norma resided in the Wells County area.

She was a 1946 graduate of Union Center High School in Huntington County. She then went on to Lutheran Hospital School of nursing where she graduated with an R.N. degree in 1949. Norma had worked for Wells County Community Hospital, South View Rest Home, Meadowvale Nursing & Rehabilitation facility, Hickory Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation, Agape Special Needs Fresh New Start, and the Torchlight Restaurant in Fiat. She was also part owner of Peacock Tool & Die in Montpelier. She was a member of the Redkey order of Eastern Star, a past Grand Representative of Rhode Island, and Jay County Historical & Genealogy Society.

Loving survivors include her husband, Kenny G. Bosworth of Ridgeville; son, Steven M. (Cindy L.) Kline of Bluffton; stepson, Gary W. Bosworth of Goodlin; stepdaughter, Nancy K. Fulaytar of Anderson; granddaughter, Melissa L. Pagano of Ocala, Fla.; brother, Kenneth C. Kline of Markle; three great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Frederick “Fred” Kline; mother, Hazel G. Brumbaugh Kline; first husband, Clyde W. “Jim” Alberson; and sister, Doris J. Allen.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier, on Monday, March 27, from 2 to 7 p.m., with an Eastern Star Service beginning at 7 p.m.

A service to celebrate Norma’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28, with Keith Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the Alberson Cemetery.

Preferred memorials to Family Life Care Hospice 108 S. Jefferson St. Berne, IN 46711

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

