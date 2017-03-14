Home Big Grid Feature New police officer hired in Ossian New police officer hired in OssianMarch 14, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureB-H to push for state licensure for its preschool Big Grid FeatureNot a lot NewsTrent Patterson dies; was former county attorney ObituariesTrent M. Patterson, 76 ObituariesPhilip C. Starkey, 62 NewsPolice Notebook 03-14-2017