Home News New ministry planned for AFH building New ministry planned for AFH buildingMarch 23, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureWells County’s growing — but not by much Big Grid FeatureCounty schools mull Pre-K plans Big Grid FeatureMarkle VFW closing its doors ObituariesLarry W. Owen, 70 ObituariesMakayla Leigh Tipton, 19 NewsIn and out of town