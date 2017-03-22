Merle I. Lovellette, 96, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in Adams Woodcrest in Decatur.

She was born Sept. 8, 1920, in Wells County, the daughter of Albert L. Frauhiger and the late Frieda Marie (Kolter) Frauhiger. Merle was united in marriage to James E. Lovellette April 22, 1950; he preceded her in death Sept. 11, 1997.

She was a member of the St. Marks United Methodist Church- Decatur, American Legion Auxiliary Post 43, Women of the Moose, and General Electric Retired Women.

Merle retired Dec. 18, 1982, from Decatur General Electric Company after 36 years and five months of faithful service.

Surviving are her son, Roger (Mary Ann) Snyder of Monroe; daughter, Debra (James) Thompson of Decatur; stepdaughter, Carolyn (James) Baumer of Monroe; daughter-in-law, Kay Snyder of Decatur; half sister, Grace Sidell of Fremont, Ohio; 9 grandchildren, Brad Snyder, Ked (Lori) Snyder, Kim (Len) Eller, Gregg (Audra) Snyder, Jacob Thompson, Megan (David) Lindelin, Robin (Steve) Aspy, Rick (Kim) Baumer and Becky Baumer; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Preceding Merle in death was one son, John Snyder; one brother, Wayne Frauhiger; and one half-sister, Virginia Wegman.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, in the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Gadlage and Pastor Ernie Suman officiating. Interment will follow in the East Salem Cemetery, Decatur. Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Woodcrest Chapel, and from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur.

Preferred memorials are to St. Marks United Methodist Church, Decatur.