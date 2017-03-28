Merl Kenneth Lugar Jr., 75, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017, at Signature Healthcare in Bluffton.

He was born July 30, 1941, in Wells County to Merl K. Lugar Sr. and Margie J. Todd Lugar. He married Barbara N. Miller March 21, 1998; she preceded him in death last September.

He retired from Franklin Electric in Bluffton and owned Merl’s Produce for many years. He also worked part time at Cowboy’s Restaurant in Bluffton. His hobbies included IU basketball, collecting John Deere items, attending truck and tractor pulls and attending Gospel Barn music events.

He was a member of the Hickory Grove Church of the Brethren in Dunkirk.

Survivors include on son, Micky Lugar of Warren; two daughters, Joyce Coleman of Petroleum and Dee (Shawn) McClain of Bluffton; a sister, Sharon Barr of Bluffton; a brother, Frank (Connie) Lugar of Interlachen, Fla.; five grandchildren, Mikel, Chris, and Zach McClain and Derek and Amanda Coleman; and four great-grandchildren, Zaiden McClain and Delia, Alysa and Danika McClain.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bobby J. and George E. Lugar; a sister, Beverly A. Baker; and a brother-in-law, Thomas Barr.

A service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ferrell Long officiating. Calling hours are prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the funeral home. Burial will be at RedMen Cemetery in Warren.

Memorials may be made to Hickory Grove Church of the Brethren in Dunkirk.

Online condolences at: www.thegmcfamily.com