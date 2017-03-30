Mary R. Rittenhouse, 74, of Warren, died Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at the Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

She was born Jan. 26, 1943, in Grant County. She married Robert W. Rittenhouse June 3, 1961, in Warren. He survives in Warren.

She is survived by a son, Kevin (Carolyn) Rittenhouse of Warren; two daughters, Karen (Brian) Pinkerton and Kelly (Nick) Gray, both of Warren; two sisters, Margaret Lee and Nanda Perry, both of Warren; two brothers, Howard Moriarity of Bluffton and Kenny Moriarity of Geneva; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Mable Herring Moriarity; and two brothers, Russell and Harlen Moriarity.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Warren Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the church. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

