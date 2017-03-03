Mary J. Shoemaker Bonewitz, 96, of Huntington, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation.

She was born Nov. 4, 1920, in Marion. She married Robert R. Bonewitz on May 4, 1940, in Huntington; he preceded her in death on Jan. 12, 1988.

She is survived by a son, Robert R. “Rob” (Linda) Bonewitz Jr. of Andrews; three daughters, Diana Sell of Indianapolis, Marsha Stolle of Huntington, and Pamela (Steven) Updike of Huntington; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Lulu Sloderbeck Shoemaker; two daughters, Janet Machleder and Karen Foy; and siblings Mildred, Wayne, Lawrence, Warren, Irma, Gloria and Victor.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Deal-Rice Funeral Home-Huntington Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Gardens of Memory.

