Marjorie J. Lieurance, 94, of Warren, died at 2 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

She was born Jan. 15, 1923, in Clinton County, to Henry Lawrence Herr and Mary Barnett Herr.

Survivors include three daughters, Marsha K. Walton of Huntington, Sue A. Morgan of Fort Wayne, and Mary L. (Kerry) Miller of Bluffton; two sons, Ned K. (June) Huffman and James E. (Alice) Huffman, both of Warren; and nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; by her husbands, Herman Huffman, Alfred Rupright, and Joseph W. Lieurance; two brothers, Robert Herr and Harold Herr; and a sister, Maxine Jones.

Calling will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Applegate Chapel at Heritage Pointe, 801 Huntington Ave. in Warren. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Warren United Church of Christ, 202 E. 2nd St. in Warren, with additional calling one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

The Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren is in charge of arrangements.