Makayla Leigh Tipton, 19, of Ossian, passed away Monday, March 20, 2017, in Markle.

She was born in Fort Wayne Dec. 30, 1997, to Spencer and Jamie Ormsby Tipton; they survive in Ossian.

Makayla graduated from Norwell High School in 2016, where she was a three-year varsity softball letter award winner and one-year varsity cross country letter award winner. She received a scholarship to play softball at Ancilla College in Plymouth. She loved to play on softball teams, including IPT in Bluffton, Millers in Monroe, Thunderbolts in Angola, Thunder, Wallen Wildcats, where she was always the first one to practice and the last one to leave.

Makayla greatly admired her softball coaches Chris Casper, Doug Roller, Clete Bailey, Herb Bergman and Jeff Shelton. She was also a volunteer coach for Norwell Youth Softball League.

Makayla will always be remembered for her infectious smile, piercing eyes, and love for her family, especially her cousins. She was a dedicated, caring friend who was always willing to help others and sit and visit with people of all ages. Makayla was a precious soul who impacted many lives and will never be forgotten.

Makayla is also survived by her grandparents, Doug and Deb Tipton of Portland and Brent and Sue Ormsby of Markle; her great-grandparents, Jan and Duff Ormsby, Joyce Tipton and Robert and Ann Bolt; aunts and uncles, Abby and Tom Homan, Nick and Jacque Bustos, Nick and Andrea Ormsby, and Uncle Billy and Aunt Shan; several cousins, including Jacob Kellog, Gabriel and Maci Homan, and Kierra, Kendall and Bryar Ormsby.

Friends and family may visit Saturday, March 25, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with a celebration of life service beginning immediately following visitation at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Randy Davis will officiate. Interment will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions in memory of Makayla may be given to the Makayla Tipton Softball Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences at: www.thegmcfamily.com