Lester G. Blount, 87, of Hartford City, died Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas.

He was born Dec. 24, 1929, in Blackford County. He married Glenda Culpeper Blount on Jan. 20, 1951, in Washington, D.C.; she survives in Hartford City.

He is survived by two sons, Larry Blount of Gettysburg, Pa., and Gary L. (Michelle) Blount of Bluffton; a daughter, Nancy D. Beaver of Forest; two brothers, Merl Blount of Kokomo, and Cody Blount of Modoc; and a sister, Wanetta Cheesman of Modoc.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Velma Confer Blount; and a brother, Roy Blount.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10 , at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Montpelier.

