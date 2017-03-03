Leah R. Teeple, 95, a former resident of Craigville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the Christian Care Retirement Community in Bluffton.

Leah was born Oct. 6, 1921, in Willshire, Ohio, to Philip Rash and Florence Koos Rash. Following graduation from Bryant High School in 1939 she began working at GE in Decatur, where she met a man by the name of Raymond Teeple. They were united in marriage Nov. 29, 1945, after Raymond was honorably discharged from the United States Army following World War II. Their marriage was blessed with six children and Leah devoted her time to being a homemaker and mother. Raymond preceded Leah in death Dec. 6, 2008.

In addition to her calling as a mother, Leah was involved with her church and supporting its mission. She was also a member of the Wells County Homemakers Club and named Homemaker of the Year in 2002.

Leah is survived by her children: daughter, Cheryl (Kevin) Crist of Bluffton; daughter, Carol (Phillip) Fosnaugh of Keystone; daughter, Connie (Tom) Archbold of Paulding, Ohio; son, Richard (Carol) Teeple of Bluffton; son, R. Phil (Kathy) Teeple of Ossian; and daughter, Debbie (Dee) Blair of Craigville. She is also survived by two sister, Laura Stephen of Fort Wayne and Marie Whetzel of Dunkirk, plus 15 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

Leah was preceded in death by a grandson, Jared Teeple; two brothers, Philip Rash and John Rash; and one sister, Helen Boise.

A Celebration of Life service will be held for Leah at 2 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2017, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur with Pastor Mike Gilbert officiating. Following the service, Leah will be buried next to her husband, Raymond, in the Decatur Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, and one hour prior to the services Monday, also at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials in memory of Leah can be made to the Murray Missionary Church.