LaVera E. Heyerly, 91, of Bluffton, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

She was born May 22, 1925, in Wells County to Eli and Lydia Steffen Geyer. She married Homer L. Heyerly in Bluffton Nov. 16, 1947; he preceded her in death Feb. 22, 2003.

She worked at the Dutch Mill Restaurant in Bluffton for 23 years and Heyerly’s Market for 24 years. She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include sons, Darrell (Cheryl) Heyerly of Decatur and Arlin (Roxanne) Heyerly of Bluffton; a daughter, Donna (Bill) Steffen of Bluffton; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Glen Geyer and George Geyer, both of Decatur; and sisters, Ilean Steffen of Bluffton and Dorothy Van Horn of Decatur.

She was preceded in death by five brothers, Donald, Earl, Lester, Verlin and Loyal Geyer; one sister, Berthlean Reinhard; and one grandson, Ryan Heyerly.

A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at the Apostolic Christian Church East with Doyle Frauhiger and Chad Gerber officiating. Calling hours are from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Goodwin-Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel and Thursday one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Christian Care Retirement Community’s “Good Samaritan Fund.”

