Larry W. Owen, 70, of Bluffton passed away at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 27, 1946, in Wolf Lake, Ind. to Clarence and Virginia Deutsch Owen. Larry graduated from Albion Jefferson High School in 1964, and earned his B.S. in civil engineering from Purdue University in 1969. He served our country in the United Sates Army Engineering Corps during Vietnam.

Over Larry’s career, he worked for the City of Huntington as the assistant engineer, served as Adams County Highway engineer, and retired as the Wells County Highway engineer. He owned Setser, Owen & Associates, a private land surveying and engineering firm, and consulted for Miller Land Surveying in Monroe and Bertsch-Frank & Associates in Fort Wayne. Larry also authored a book memorializing the Kingsland Wreck of 1910.

His memberships include, Park United Brethren Church, Wells County Gideons, The John Purdue Club, Purdue Alumni Association, American Legion Post 111 of Bluffton, Vietnam Veterans Association, RIPEA, and the National Rifle Association.

Larry married Diane M. Betz on June 21, 1974, at Park United Brethren Church.

Larry is survived by Diane, his wife of 43 years, and his children, Sarah Owen of Washington, D.C., Julie (Duane) Modlin, and Mark (Rachel) Owen, both of Bluffton. He was an amazing Papaw to three grandchildren, Sophie and Emma Modlin and Judah Owen. He is also survived by a sister, Luana Walker, and sister-in-law, Judy Owen, both of Albion.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Charles, and an infant sister.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Park United Brethren Church in Bluffton. Pastor John Cole and Rev. Duane Modlin will officiate. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to the Wells County Gideons Camp, Family Life Care, Forgotten Children Worldwide, or to Park United Brethren Church.

Larry’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com