Keith L. Morphew, 81, of Ossian passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017.

He was born April 13, 1935, in Quinter, Kansas during a dust storm to Paul and Effie (Kessler) Morphew.

He graduated from Noble Township High School in Wabash County. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana Central College, and he earned his master’s degree from Ball State University in music education. He began his teaching career at Roann High School, and then moved to Ossian High School, then on to Fort Wayne Central High School, followed by Northwood Junior High, and finished at South Side High School.

He loved singing and sung with the Summit City Chorus for more than 20 years. He also directed church choirs in Fort Wayne and Ossian where he was a member of the Ossian United Methodist Church. In retirement, he worked at Umber’s Hardware, WGL Radio, and Avis Car Rental. He was an avid IU and Chicago Cubs fan.

Surviving family include his wife of 61½ years, Delores Ann (Miller) Morphew; children, Greg (Dawn) Morphew and Michele (Tom) Franke; sister, Barbara Ann Dangerfield; grandchildren, Kyle (Stephanie) Morphew, Derek (Hailey Masse) Morphew, Brock (Madison Lenwell) Morphew, Jack and Ava Franke; and great-grandsons, Jyler and Landen Morphew.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 West Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian.

Memorials may be made to Ossian United Methodist Church or Summit City Chorus. Condolences may be left online at elzey-patterson-rodak.com