Joyce Elaine Hudson, 73, of rural Pennville, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2017, at her winter home in Brooksville, Fla.

She was born on Sunday, June 20, 1943, in Wells County. She married Clyde Hudson on Saturday, Sept. 1, 1962, in Montpelier.

Joyce was a 1961 graduate of Montpelier High School in Blackford County. She worked as a hair dresser for over 30 years at her home in Pennville and beauty shop in Montpelier. Joyce retired in 2002 and began spending winters in Brooksville, Fla., in 2011.

Joyce was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She enjoyed watching sports and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Joyce was a member of Union Chapel Church of the Nazarene.

Loving survivors of Joyce are her husband Clyde Hudson of Pennville; son, Blake Hudson of Fort Wayne; daughter, Faith (Lewis) Merchant of Montpelier; grandchildren, Terrence Merchant, Shea Merchant, and Chantel Merchant; and a sister, Nancy (Jay) Beaver.

Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Zehner; mother, Faye (Hiser) Zehner; and brothers, Jackie Zehner and Bobbie Zehner.

Friends and family may gather from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, to share and remember Joyce at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. Montpelier.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, with Rev. Dewey Zent officiating. Interment will follow in the Twin Hill-I.O.O.F cemetery, Pennville.