Joseph H. Nash, 66, of Jackson Township in Wells County, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior at 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2017, with his family at his side.

He passed away at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Joe was born June 9, 1950, in Huntington. He married Kay Harshman Saturday, Aug. 20, 1977, in Bloomington.

Joe was a 1969 graduate of Southern Wells High School and served in the Indiana National Guard. He retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers, where he was a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and especially spending time with his family.

He was a member of the Bluffton Lodge 145 F. & A.M. The family are longtime members of the Boehmer United Methodist Church in rural Liberty Center.

Loving survivors include his wife, Kay Harshman Nash of Montpelier, and three daughters, Amy (Matthew) Murphy of Nashville, Tenn., Jessi (Tyler) Oatess of Ossian, and Katy (Clint) Renner of Bluffton, IN. He was “Pa” to his adoring grandchildren — Nash, Quinn, and Drew Francis Murphy, Mya, Macy, and Bennett Oatess, Graham, Reid, and Davis Renner and a Baby Renner due in September. He is also survived by a brother, Frederick (Karen) Nash of Liberty Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Estel Nash and Lois Shumaker Herr.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N Matilda St. in Warren, from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday. There will be a Masonic Service held at 7 o’clock Monday evening. There will be additional calling from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

A service to celebrate Joe’s life will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, with Pastor Barry Humble officiating. Interment will follow in the Mossburg Cemetery in rural Liberty Center.

Preferred memorials are to the Boehmer United Methodist Church, 3467S-600W, Liberty Center, IN 46766 .

Arrangements are being handled by the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

