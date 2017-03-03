Jane E. Souers, 58, of Warren, died Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at her home.

She was born May 6, 1958, in Huntington County. She married David L. Souers May 23, 1981, in Warren; he survives in Warren.

She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Brickley Landrum of Warren; two daughters, Amanda (Chris) Thompson-Zahn of Greenfield and Heather (Chris) Zell of Noblesville; two brothers, Richard (Rebecca) Landrum of West Lafayette and Joseph (Jane) Landrum of Warren; and a sister, Elizabeth (William) DeWeese of Marshall, Mich.

She was preceded in death by her father, Myron R. Landrum.

A service will be held at noon Tuesday, March 7, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 6 and from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 7, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington.

Online condolences at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com