James S. Durkett, 73, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2017, at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho.

Jim was born in Danville, Ill. on Dec. 14, 1943, to Stephen A. and Eleanor Davison Durkett.

He retired from the U.S. Air Force and loved living in Idaho, feeding his pet squirrels and working on his trailer.

He is survived by his sister, Katherine Sue Durkett of Bluffton; his uncle, Roger W. Davison of Washington, D.C.; and many cousins.

At Jim’s request, there will be no services or memorials.

Arrangements entrusted to the car of Rost Funeral Home, Mountain Home, Idaho.