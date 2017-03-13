Helen “Lavonne” Brown, 84, long-time resident of Huntington, passed into heaven on March 9, 2017 surrounded by family.

Born on April 17, 1932 in Richmond, she was the daughter of the late Casper and the late Hazel (Ketron) Burdette. Lavonne graduated from International Business College, Richmond, and had a career as an Administrative Assistant. Lavonne married her sweetheart, the late Myron Wesley Brown, on June 13, 1953. Myron and Lavonne celebrated their last and 62nd anniversary on June 13, 2015, by renewing their wedding vows.

Lavonne retired as executive assistant from the Fort Wayne Air Traffic Control Tower and is highlighted in the Fort Wayne Airport Museum as a member of the last team for the Fort Wayne Flight Service Station.

As a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Lavonne enjoyed spending time with her family, writing children stories, enjoying music and was a passionate seamstress for her family. She was a committed Girl Scout leader for her daughters when they were younger. Lavonne wrote and copyrighted the song, “Big, Big Pond,” which will be shared at her service. She enjoyed spending her retirement learning the vast expanse of the computer and internet along with writing stories for her family members.

As a woman of faith, she knew Jesus as her Savior and now is enjoying spending time with Jesus and her sweetheart Myron. She was an avid prayer warrior for her family. Hope Missionary Church is Lavonne’s home church.

Lavonne was proceeded in death by her husband, Myron Wesley Brown of Huntington. She is survived by daughters, Claudia (Paul) Ward of Ossian, and Christine “Chris” Garrett of Bluffton; grandsons, Jon (Melissa) Ward of Springhill, Tenn., Jason (Patty) Ward of Aurora, Ind., and Matthew Garrett of Bluffton; great-grandchildren, Solomon Wesley Ward, Jacob Ray Ward (Jon); and Brooklynn Faith Ward and Gabriyel Hope Ward (Jason).

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Gary Aupperle is officiating. Graveside services will be held immediately afterward at Horeb Cemetery in Uniondale with Pastor Daniel Boone officiating. Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.