Helen D. Ford, 78, of Bluffton, passed away at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Signature Healthcare in Bluffton.

Helen was born April 14, 1938, in Gordon, W.V. to Edward Lee and Causby Jane Justice Pauley. She was a private duty nurse’s aide and cared for others her entire life. She worked at the Waldon Home in Hartford City, Warren United Methodist Home and Meadowvale (Signature) Health Care in Bluffton, Bluffton Regional Medical Center and did private duty nursing care for the last 14 years of her career. Helen attended Bluffton Church of God.

Survivors include her children, Jeff Michael (Kim) Allen of West Virginia, Jack (Jennifer) Ford Jr. of Ossian and Gayla (Michael) Grove of Liberty Center; along with 17 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Danny Pauley of Arkansas; and a sister, Enolia Jean Maynard of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Jeff B. Allen; and her second husband, Jack Ford Sr. in 2007; her children, Jimmy Joe Allen, Rick Lee Allen and Donna Jean Emrick; and siblings, Joe Pauley, Ray Pauley, Hassel Pauley and Cline Dual Pauley.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Rev. Lakeya Stewart will officiate. Calling hours will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be given to Heart to Heart Hospice.

Helen’s arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com