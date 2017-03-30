Harold “Bud” Struver, 86, of Bluffton passed away early Wednesday morning , March 29, 2017, at Signature Health Care in Bluffton.

He was born Jan. 24, 1931, in Fort Wayne to Harold W. and Helen M. Wagner Struver. He graduated from North Side High School and served his country in the United States Air Force from 1957 to 1959. He retired from Franklin Electric in Bluffton in 1992, where he had worked as an Agency Standards Engineer for over 32 years. He was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church in Bluffton.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan Forks and husband Al, of Fort Wayne; a son William Struver, wife Donna, of Fort Wayne; along with grandchildren, Matthew and Adam Elzey and Joe Struver.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy A. Struver; a son, John S. Struver; and two grandchildren, David and Taylor Elzey; and a sister, Dorothy Dolsen.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Graveside services will be held at p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 6600 Covington Road in Fort Wayne. Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com