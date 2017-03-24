Guy Edward Engle, 90, of rural Bluffton, passed away Thursday morning, Mar. 23, 2017, at his residence.

He was born in Wells County Nov. 29, 1926, to J. Merle Engle and Mary Magdalene (Deeds) Engle. He married Jeannine Shull June 30, 1957, in Wells County. His wife survives.

Guy graduated from Petroleum High School in 1946 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in August of that year. He served in the Air Force for three years and was honorably discharged in July of 1949. He then worked for Dunbar Furniture in Berne, Ind., for nine years and then worked in maintenance at the Broadview Academy in Illinois for 18 years. After moving back to Wells County later in life, Guy worked in maintenance for several local companies.

He was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Markle, where he was active for many years. Hobbies he enjoyed included gardening, woodworking, and repairing electronics.

In addition to his wife, Guy is survived by two daughters, Linda Davis of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Sally (Ken) Seymour of Bluffton; a son, Daniel (Nancy) Engle of Spokane, Wash.; seven grandchildren, Edward Davis, Jason Davis, Susan Davis, Ashley (Seymour) Barnes, Kelly Seymour, Amber Engle, and Zachariah Engle; and three great-grandchildren, Logan Davis, Sophia Davis, and Tidus Barnes.

Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Iris Marie Kirtley, Naomi St. John, Jessie Fuller, and infant Waneta Engle, and a brother, Ray Engle.

There are no services planned at this time. Burial will be at the Friends Cemetery in Rockford, Ind.

In lieu of floral gifts, the family requests that donations may be made to Christmas Behind Bars or Amazing Facts.

Online condolences can be made at www.thegmcfamily.com.