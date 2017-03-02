Grant W. Lindsey, 98, of Geneva, died at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at his residence.

Mr. Lindsey was born Dec. 29, 1918, in Adams County, to Charlie Lindsey and Ellen Stauffer Lindsey. He married I. Imogene Lindsey May 10, 1941, in Wells County. His wife preceded him in death.

Survivors include a son, John Lindsey of Geneva; two daughters, Ellen Kay Hobson of Dunkirk and Dianne Schwartz of Summerfield, Fla.; plus eight grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George Lindsey, and a sister, Jessie Newcomer.

Calling will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the First United Methodist Church, 100 W. Line St. in Geneva. Services will be held at the church at 3 p.m. Sunday. Interment will follow at the West Lawn Cemetery in Geneva.

The Downing and Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva is in charge of arrangements.

