Glen E. Gephart, 84, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at his residence.

Glen was born in Wells County on Aug. 5, 1932, to the late David and Loma Gustin Gephart. On Nov. 30, 1963, he married Maxine N. Noll-Massoth; she preceded him in death on Jan. 19, 2013.

Glen worked as a butcher for Kroger and Didier Meats and bartended at the Moose Lodge 1311, where he was a member and also a member of the American Legion #43.

Glen is survived by his five daughters, Sandy (Tom) Schultz and Sue (Dave) Reidenbach, both of Decatur, Nancy (Larry) Norton of Fort Wayne, Elaine (Tom) Rash of Decatur, and Wendy (Jim) Marencik of Bloomington; two sons, Bruce (Lauri) Massoth of Fort Wayne and Clifford “Kip” Massoth of Decatur; four brothers, Jake, Kay, Dean and Don; two sisters, Martha and Helen; 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and caregiver and friend, Betty Fancil of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 3, with a Moose Memorial Service at 3 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. with Rev. Randy Rossman officiating, all to held at Haggard-Sefton Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, in the Decatur Cemetery.

