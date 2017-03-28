Gertrude “Gertie” Mary Brice, 106, died March 22, 2017.

She was born in Bay City, Mich., to Samuel and Mary Leonard. She was a resident of the Heritage Pointe retirement center in Warren at the time of her death.

Survivors include a daughter, Connie (Gene) Leach of Columbus, Ohio. She is also survived by two children; her granddaughter, Consetta (Tim) Schmidt, resides in Warren.

She was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Huntington. Inurnment will take place at the Red Men Cemetery in Warren.

The Glancy-H. Brown and Son Funeral Home in Warren is in charge of arrangements.