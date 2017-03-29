Frederick W. Davidson, 89, of Geneva, died Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

He was born Oct. 27, 1927, in Berne. He married Chloe Bailey Davidson on July 3, 1948, in Jackson Township, Wells County; she survives in Geneva.

He is survived by two daughters, Deborah Parrett and Jocelyn “Jody” (James) Zerby, both of Berne; two sons, James E. (Mary) Davidson and Mark T. (Nancy Scott) Davidson, both of Berne; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don M. and Mary H. Martin Davidson; a son, Kevin Davidson; a daughter, Kira Jean Davidson; and a sister, Mary Doherty Newcomer.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Bethel Brethren Church, Berne. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 3, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at the church. Burial will be in the West Lawn Cemetery in Geneva.

