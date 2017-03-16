Ervin A. Krummen, 102, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Christian Care Retirement Community.

He was born Feb. 5, 1915, and was a lifelong resident of the Bluffton area.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, LaVera; a daughter, Patricia (Robert) Catalino; two sons, Dale (Rosa) and Paul; four grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand and Mary Aschliman; and seven brothers and sisters.

He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Bluffton since 1956. Ervin was a World War II veteran who proudly and humbly served in the Pacific Theater as a member of the Navy Seabees. He was initially an auto mechanic by trade and was co-owner of Krummen Auto Service in Bluffton. After the war he was employed by General Electric Co. at the Broadway, Taylor and Winter streets facilities in Fort Wayne for 34 years, where he received many awards for his innovative ideas. He was also a gentleman farmer who was known for his fruit orchard. He was a tinkerer and handyman who could fix anything.

In retirement, Ervin and LaVera spent many warm and enjoyable winters in Mesa, Ariz. They traveled throughout the country, especially the southwest, and were honorary life members of the Sunland Village Hikers Club.

Ervin was privileged to have been part of America’s Greatest Generation. He often marveled at how many changes he had seen throughout his life. Ervin was self-reliant, honest, and trustworthy. His word was his honor and he lived by the Golden Rule. His is a “tough act to follow” and he will be missed by his family and friends.

Visitation and a celebration of his life will be held on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral home in Bluffton. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Bluffton, with Pastor Les Cantrell officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the First Baptist Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Online condolences: www.thomarich.com.