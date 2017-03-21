Dolores W. Mankey, 90, of Craigville, passed away Monday, March 20, 2017, at the Ashton Creek Nursing and Rehab in Fort Wayne.

Dolores was born May 24, 1926, in Adams County, to August T. Lengerich and Ellen RumschlagLengerich. She married Carl Mankey Sept. 20, 1947; he preceded her in death April 6, 2016.

Dolores was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and the Women of St. Mary’s. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 43 Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis (Lynette) Mankey and Michael (Toni) Mankey, both of Fort Wayne; four daughters, Donna (Ivano) Comelli of Osage Beach, Mo., Vickie (Steve) Smart of Hudson, Teresa (Tim) Gephart of Wolcottville, and Lisa (Joe) Wilson of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Germaine Straub and Mary Ann Dale, both of Decatur; and 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, seven brothers, and four sisters.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Haggard-Sefton & Hirschy Funeral Home with the reciting of the Holy Rosary at 3:15 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with calling from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service in the Parish Hall. Fr. Bob J. Lengerich will be officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Preferred memorials are to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

The Haggard-Sefton & Hirschy Funeral Home in Decatur is in charge of arrangements.