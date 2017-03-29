Debra Ann Starkey Keller, 65, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Port Charlotte following a brief illness.

She was born June 16, 1951, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of Vilas and Avis Zitzner Starkey.

Debra worked for many years as a registered nurse, mainly as an O.R. surgical nurse at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte until her retirement.

She was an artist who enjoyed painting, but she loved art of all types. She loved the warmth and sunshine, and would spend as much time outdoors as possible.

Never having her own children, Debra was a very loving aunt and great-aunt to her nieces and nephews. She was so proud of each and every one and enjoyed time with them.

She is survived by her two sisters, Donna (Mark) Steinke and Edna (Christopher) Dodge, both of Janesville, Wis.; her brother, Paul (Ann) Starkey, of Ossian; her sister-in-law, Nola Starkey, of Bluffton; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and by many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Her brother, Philip Starkey, passed away five minutes after Debra on March 12.

Memorial services are planned for a later date (when the weather warms up) at Rotary Gardens in Janesville.