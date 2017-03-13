David E. Curran, 71, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday morning, Mar. 11, 2017, at Signature Healthcare in Bluffton.

Dave was born in Marion, on Jan. 27, 1946. His father, Herman S. Curran and mother, Mary L. Everman Brooks, both preceded him in death. He married Barbara Seabolt VanAuken in Bluffton Dec. 12, 2009; she survives.

A 1964 graduate of Van Buren High School, Dave worked for the City of Bluffton for 22 years, retiring in 1999. He also drove trucks for the Incel Corp. for several years. He will be remembered for his service as a Boy Scout leader, where he also held various leadership positions.

In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by two daughters, Peggy (Brad) Snow of Bluffton and Sharon Longley of Tulsa, Okla.; a son, James M. (Tobi) Curran of Bluffton; two sisters, Betty (James) Brown of Sellersburg and Linda (Fred) Kirkpatrick of Oro Valley, Ariz.; a brother, John Alvey of San Antonio, Texas; a half-brother, Richard (Deb) Brooks of Panama City, Fla.; three half-sisters, Jody (Dave) Marshall of Alabama, and Kim Curran and Amy Curran, both of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; six grandchildren, Jacob and Stephanie Snow, James (Victoria) Curran, Dylan Curran, and Caitlin and Jackson Longley; his stepmother, Josephine Curran of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; and a stepson, Jeffery VanAuken of Bluffton.

Aside from his parents, Dave was also preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Curran; two half-brothers, David A. Curran and Michael Cox; and his stepfather, Richard A. Brooks.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 14, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, with a funeral service beginning immediately following visitation at 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be at Gardens of Memory in Marion.

Memorial contributions in memory of Dave may be given to Boy Scout Troop 140, of Bluffton.

