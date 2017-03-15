Celestia I. Troyer, 90, of Woodburn, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in Minnesota.

Born in Huntington, she was a daughter of the late Effie Nicholson Blocher and Virgil Clark. Celestia graduated from Lancaster High School in Wells County and earned an associate degree from International Business College in Fort Wayne.

She was an executive administrative assistant with International Harvester for 13 years prior to becoming a wonderful homemaker. She was also a member of Harlan Church of Christ for over 60 years and was involved in many local school and community groups including Indiana PTA State Office, where she served as secretary.

She enjoyed gardening, baking pies, and fishing at the cabins in Wisconsin.

She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Wayne Troyer of Woodburn; son, Greg (Kim) Troyer of Fishers; daughter, Cindy (Fred) Drantch of Shorewood, Minn.; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Evan) Williams, Kendra (Brian) Bigler, Evan Drantch, Dan Troyer, Hannah (Harry) Mann, and Elizabeth Drantch; one soon-to-be great-granddaughter; and sisters, Virginia Schocke of Bluffton, and Ann Smith of Bluffton.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Victor and Emery Clark; sister, Mary McAlpin; and stepfather, Forrest Blocher.

A Celebration of Life will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Hockemeyer Funeral Home, 17629 Ind. 37, Harlan, with calling one hour prior. Calling will also be 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the funeral home. Burial at Scipio Cemetery, Harlan.

Memorials may be made to American Stroke Association www.strokeassociation.org.

