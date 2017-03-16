Cansas A. Speidel, 21, Hartford City, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017 in Muncie. He was born in Wells County Dec. 16, 1995.

Survivors include his father, Allan (Megan) Speidel, Hartford City; mother Regina (Ellison) Speidel, Montpelier; one daughter, Aubree Speidel and two sons, Cayden and Dae Enyeto Speidel, Tupelo, Miss.; maternal grandmother Gail E. Brown, Tupelo, Miss.; paternal grandparents, Howard and Jane Hart, Hartford City; three brothers, Caleb Speidel, Jimmy Perkins, and Channing Ellison; and three sisters, Adrianna Sowards, Courtney Ellison, and Abby Speidel.

Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. Services will be held there Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com