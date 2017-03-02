Billy J. Zent, 87, of Peoria, Ariz., formerly of Wells County, passed away at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Hospice of the Valley in Glendale, Ariz.

He was born on Monday, July 1, 1929, in Madison County. He married Ruth Ann Rees Zent on Sunday, Feb 1, 1948, in Jay County.

Billy attended Pennville High School. He was a Wells County farmer for many years. He was a former sales representative for Terry’s Cycle Sales in Ossian. He enjoyed singing and playing his guitar.

He attended Lakeside Baptist Church in Peoria, Ariz. Before moving to Arizona, Billy had lived in the Liberty Center area.

Loving survivors include daughters, Kathie Mounsey of Poneto, Connie (John) Benefiel of Sun City, Ariz., and Vickie (Terry) McCollum of Peoria, Ariz.; Also, there are six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren (one deceased).

He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Dewey Jefferson Zent; mother, Lulu Leona Mendenhall Zent; wife, Ruth Ann Rees Zent; son-in-Law, Rick Mounsey; brothers, Max L. Zent, Hugh O. Zent, and Edgar M. Zent; and a sister, Katherine Hartzell.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier.

Viewing will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, and a service to celebrate Billy’s life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, with Pastor Jody Mounsey officiating, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in the Jones Cemetery near Warren.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Preferred memorials are to the Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix AZ 85014.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com