Betty L. Cunningham, 80, of Markle, passed away at 8:59 a.m. Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center.

Betty was a 1954 graduate of West Rock Creek High School. She had worked at the Kmart Distribution Center in Fort Wayne for more than 35 years, retiring in 1996. Betty was a member of the Zanesville Community Church of God as well as a member of the Zanesville Lions Club.

Betty was born Sept. 15, 1936, in Wells County, to Elmer Platt and Vera Horn Platt. She was united in marriage to Fred E. Cunningham Jr. on Feb. 25, 1967, at the Buckeye Christian Church in Markle. Her husband survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Barbara (James) Macy of Ossian; a brother, Ralph Platt of Jacksonville, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Anna Platt and Bonnie Kratz, both of Huntington; and two grandchildren, Joseph Macy and Jacob Macy, both of Ossian.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Dawn Platt; and two brothers, Kenneth Platt and Keith Platt.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 23, with one hour of visitation prior to the service, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel. Pastor Steve Whetstone will be officiating.

Interment will be at the Hoverstock Cemetery in Zanesville.

Memorial donations can be made out to Zanesville Community Church of God in care of the Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770

To sign Mrs. Cunningham’s online guest registry, visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com