Barbara Ann Flowers, 69, of Bluffton, passed away on Friday morning at 3:15 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2017, at Signature Health Care in Bluffton.

She was born June 1, 1947, in Decatur to Harley and Dorothy Gilbert Flowers. She was a lifelong resident of Wells County living in Poneto and Bluffton. Barb was a graduate of Southern Wells High School in 1967.

She was a childcare giver for more than 55 children through the years and worked at Andy’s Laundry Mat for 10 years. Barb loved crafts, Sudoku books, bingo and going to Wal-Mart, and recently learned to bowl on the Wii.

Barb is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Jeannie) Flowers of Bluffton; a sister, Rosemary (Donald) Schreiber of Liberty Center; four nephews, Scott (Kim) Schreiber, Jeffrey (Ammber) Schreiber, Kevin (Kelly) Schreiber, all of Bluffton and Daniel (Elizabeth) Flowers of South Bend; along with 10 great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her dog companion, Katie.

A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Pastor Dewey Miller will officiate. Calling hours will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorials may be made to Signature Healthcare Resident Activity Fund.

