Home Big Grid Feature B-H to push for state licensure for its preschool B-H to push for state licensure for its preschoolMarch 14, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLES Big Grid FeatureNew police officer hired in Ossian Big Grid FeatureNot a lot NewsTrent Patterson dies; was former county attorney ObituariesTrent M. Patterson, 76 ObituariesPhilip C. Starkey, 62 NewsPolice Notebook 03-14-2017