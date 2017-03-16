Aaron M. Sills, 35, Montpelier, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. He was born March 4, 1982, in Blackford County and attended Southern Wells schools.

Survivors include his parents, Roger L. and Rhonda (DePoy) Sills, Montpelier; and a sister, Robin L. (Brett) Surfus, Fort Wayne; and his paternal grandmother, Carol Sills, Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Treva DePoy; and paternal grandparents, Paul Sills and Mary (Bray) Sills.

Calling hours will be Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. Services will be held there at 1 p.m. Sunday. Interment will follow in the Twin Hill-I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.

